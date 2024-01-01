rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648650
The true Mother Goose with notes and pictures by Blanche McManus.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The true Mother Goose with notes and pictures by Blanche McManus.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648650

View License

The true Mother Goose with notes and pictures by Blanche McManus.

More