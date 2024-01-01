rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648660
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford Prangs chromo ; after Theodore Kaufman. (1870,1871) by L. Prang

Original public domain from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648660

View License

