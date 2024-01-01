rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648668
Woman holding umbrella (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman holding umbrella (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648668

View License

Editorial use only

Woman holding umbrella (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.

More