https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648676Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMy pony and dog between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648676View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 898 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2618 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7316 x 5472 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7316 x 5472 px | 300 dpi | 114.62 MBFree DownloadMy pony and dog between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & IvesMore