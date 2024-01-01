https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648692Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Daily Telegraph map of the world on Mercator's projection (1918) by London : "Geographia" Ltd.Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648692View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 904 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2637 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 11977 x 9025 px | 300 dpiTIFF 11977 x 9025 px | 300 dpi | 309.28 MBFree DownloadThe Daily Telegraph map of the world on Mercator's projection (1918) by London : "Geographia" Ltd.More