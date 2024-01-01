https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648724Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWreath no. 8 after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. (1874) by Whitney, Olive EOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648724View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1004 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2929 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4720 x 5640 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4720 x 5640 px | 300 dpi | 76.21 MBFree DownloadWreath no. 8 after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. (1874) by Whitney, Olive EMore