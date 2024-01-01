https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648736Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStylized portrait of a woman - Easter (1890–1900) print in high resolution by Ethel Reed. Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648736View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 764 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2227 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4793 x 7532 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4793 x 7532 px | 300 dpi | 103.31 MBFree DownloadStylized portrait of a woman - Easter (1890–1900) print in high resolution by Ethel Reed. More