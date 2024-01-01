https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648743Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLoves light makes home bright (1874) by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648743View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 888 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2591 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7042 x 5214 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7042 x 5214 px | 300 dpi | 105.13 MBFree DownloadLoves light makes home bright (1874) by Currier & IvesMore