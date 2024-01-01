https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648748Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA "Crack trotter" between the heats (1875) by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648748View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 961 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2803 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6668 x 5341 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6668 x 5341 px | 300 dpi | 101.92 MBFree DownloadA "Crack trotter" between the heats (1875) by Currier & IvesMore