https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648755Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJesus: and the twelve apostles El Señor y sus disipulos (1847) by N. CurrierOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648755View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 934 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2725 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5605 x 7199 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5605 x 7199 px | 300 dpi | 115.55 MBFree DownloadJesus: and the twelve apostles El Señor y sus disipulos (1847) by N. CurrierMore