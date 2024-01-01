https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648765Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCanada lynx - Lynx Canadensis (1874) by L. Prang & Co.Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648765View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 943 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2751 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5754 x 4522 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5754 x 4522 px | 300 dpi | 74.52 MBFree DownloadCanada lynx - Lynx Canadensis (1874) by L. Prang & Co.More