https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648803Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text1. Snow bird. Junco hyemalis. 2. & 3. Snow buniting. Plectrophanes nivalis. 2. Summer dress. 3. Winter dress (1874) by L. Prang & Co.Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648803View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 946 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2758 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5840 x 4602 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5840 x 4602 px | 300 dpi | 76.97 MBFree Download1. Snow bird. Junco hyemalis. 2. & 3. Snow buniting. Plectrophanes nivalis. 2. Summer dress. 3. Winter dress (1874) by L. Prang & Co.More