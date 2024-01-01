rawpixel
The Union iron clad monitor "Montauk": destroying the Rebel steamship "Nashville," in the Ogeeche River, near Savannah Ga. Feby. 27th. (1863) by Currier & Ives

Original public domain from Library of Congress

