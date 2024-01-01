https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648825Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIf you judge a cigar by its quality try a Black & White (ca. 1890–1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648825View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 782 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2281 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5240 x 8040 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5240 x 8040 px | 300 dpi | 120.53 MBFree DownloadIf you judge a cigar by its quality try a Black & White (ca. 1890–1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. More