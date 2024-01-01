https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648829Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan reading a book with Hares (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648829View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 882 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2571 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4596 x 6256 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4596 x 6256 px | 300 dpi | 82.28 MBFree DownloadMan reading a book with Hares (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. More