https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648834Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe United States Mutual Accident Association (1886) by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648834View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 821 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2396 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6460 x 9438 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6460 x 9438 px | 300 dpi | 174.46 MBFree DownloadThe United States Mutual Accident Association (1886) by Currier & IvesMore