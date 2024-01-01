rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648835
Nadeshiko &ndash; May (ca. 1870&ndash;1880) painting in high resolution.
Nadeshiko – May (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648835

View License

