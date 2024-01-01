rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648844
Boston and Bangor Steamship Co. steamer "Penobscot", one of the fleet forming the line between Boston, Bangor & Mt. Destert…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Boston and Bangor Steamship Co. steamer "Penobscot", one of the fleet forming the line between Boston, Bangor & Mt. Destert (1883) by Charles R. Parsons

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648844

View License

Boston and Bangor Steamship Co. steamer "Penobscot", one of the fleet forming the line between Boston, Bangor & Mt. Destert (1883) by Charles R. Parsons

More