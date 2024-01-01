https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648848Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChicago in flames: Scene at Randolph Street Bridge between 1872 and 1874 by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648848View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 965 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2813 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6207 x 4989 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6207 x 4989 px | 300 dpi | 88.68 MBFree DownloadChicago in flames: Scene at Randolph Street Bridge between 1872 and 1874 by Currier & IvesMore