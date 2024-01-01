https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648869Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe City of Washington birds-eye view from the Potomac-looking north drawn by C.R. Parsons (1880) by Parsons, Charles R.Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648869View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2471 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 11592 x 8165 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2471 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 11592 x 8165 px | 300 dpi | 270.82 MBFree DownloadThe City of Washington birds-eye view from the Potomac-looking north drawn by C.R. Parsons (1880) by Parsons, Charles R.More