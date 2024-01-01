rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648877
The great East River suspension bridge: connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn View from Brooklyn, looking west…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The great East River suspension bridge: connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn View from Brooklyn, looking west (1883) by Currier & Ives

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648877

View License

The great East River suspension bridge: connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn View from Brooklyn, looking west (1883) by Currier & Ives

More