https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648881Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreat fair on a grand scale (1894) by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648881View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 952 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2776 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7259 x 5757 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7259 x 5757 px | 300 dpi | 119.59 MBFree DownloadGreat fair on a grand scale (1894) by Currier & IvesMore