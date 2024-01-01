rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648921
The house in Roxbury, Mass: (as it now stands, August, 1840.) in which General Joseph Warren was born in the year 1741…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The house in Roxbury, Mass: (as it now stands, August, 1840.) in which General Joseph Warren was born in the year 1741 between 1835 and 1856 by N. Currier

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648921

View License

The house in Roxbury, Mass: (as it now stands, August, 1840.) in which General Joseph Warren was born in the year 1741 between 1835 and 1856 by N. Currier

More