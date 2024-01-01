https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648932Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe iron steam ship "Great Eastern" 22,500 tons: constructed under the direction of I.K. Brunel, F.R.S. -- D.C.L. commanded by Capt. William Harrison (1858) by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648932View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 898 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2620 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9869 x 7389 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9869 x 7389 px | 300 dpi | 208.66 MBFree DownloadThe iron steam ship "Great Eastern" 22,500 tons: constructed under the direction of I.K. Brunel, F.R.S. -- D.C.L. commanded by Capt. William Harrison (1858) by Currier & IvesMore