Bird's-eye view of Philadelphia drawn and engraved expressly for Harper's Weekly from sketches (1872) by Theodore R. Davis.
Bird's-eye view of Philadelphia drawn and engraved expressly for Harper's Weekly from sketches (1872) by Theodore R. Davis.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

Bird's-eye view of Philadelphia drawn and engraved expressly for Harper's Weekly from sketches (1872) by Theodore R. Davis.

