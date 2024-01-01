https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648962Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextI think of thee dear love of mine the best of all that's not divine (1882) by L. Prang & Co.Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648962View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 721 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2882 x 1731 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2882 x 1731 px | 300 dpi | 14.33 MBFree DownloadI think of thee dear love of mine the best of all that's not divine (1882) by L. Prang & Co.More