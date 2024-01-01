rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648975
Food will win the war - You came here seeking freedom, now you must help to preserve it - Wheat is needed for the allies -…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Food will win the war - You came here seeking freedom, now you must help to preserve it - Wheat is needed for the allies - waste nothing C. E. Chambers.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648975

View License

Food will win the war - You came here seeking freedom, now you must help to preserve it - Wheat is needed for the allies - waste nothing C. E. Chambers.

More