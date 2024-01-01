https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648990Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextI am willing, no matter what my personal fortunes may be, to play for the verdict of mankindOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648990View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 816 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2380 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4500 x 6618 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4500 x 6618 px | 300 dpi | 85.23 MBFree DownloadI am willing, no matter what my personal fortunes may be, to play for the verdict of mankindMore