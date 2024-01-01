rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649026
Outing edited by Caspar Whitney (ca. 1890&ndash;1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Outing edited by Caspar Whitney (ca. 1890–1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649026

View License

Outing edited by Caspar Whitney (ca. 1890–1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.

More