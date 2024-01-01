https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649046Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe city of San Francisco. Birds eye view from the bay looking south-west. (1878) by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649046View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 873 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2545 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 11376 x 8272 px | 300 dpiTIFF 11376 x 8272 px | 300 dpi | 358.97 MBFree DownloadThe city of San Francisco. Birds eye view from the bay looking south-west. (1878) by Currier & IvesMore