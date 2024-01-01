rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649099
Strike two! Help strike out military autocracy! Every Liberty Bond you buy helps win the war.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Strike two! Help strike out military autocracy! Every Liberty Bond you buy helps win the war.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649099

View License

Strike two! Help strike out military autocracy! Every Liberty Bond you buy helps win the war.

More