rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649101
Wanted! 500 bakers for the U.S. Army, (also 100 cooks) Dewey.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wanted! 500 bakers for the U.S. Army, (also 100 cooks) Dewey.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649101

View License

Wanted! 500 bakers for the U.S. Army, (also 100 cooks) Dewey.

More