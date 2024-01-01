https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649103Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCharity bazar i.e., bazaar for the widows and orphans of German, Austrian, Hungarian and their allied soldiers Winold Reiss.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649103View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 837 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2441 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8816 x 12640 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8816 x 12640 px | 300 dpi | 318.91 MBFree DownloadCharity bazar i.e., bazaar for the widows and orphans of German, Austrian, Hungarian and their allied soldiers Winold Reiss.More