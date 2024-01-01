rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649121
Shot Tower with night lights, from Embankment (between ca. 1880 and 1926) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
Original public domain from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8649121

