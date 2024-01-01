rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649122
The salute from Grand Canal (ca. 1905) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
Original public domain from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649122

View License

