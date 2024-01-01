rawpixel
Congenital syphilis is preventable If syphilitic mothers will take adequate treatment during the last five months of pregnancy : New York State Department of Health Dux.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Congenital syphilis is preventable If syphilitic mothers will take adequate treatment during the last five months of pregnancy : New York State Department of Health Dux.

