https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649170Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Ault & Wilborg Company, manufacturers of lithographing and letter press printing inks.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649170View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1995 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2353 x 3286 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1995 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2353 x 3286 px | 300 dpi | 22.14 MBFree DownloadThe Ault & Wilborg Company, manufacturers of lithographing and letter press printing inks.More