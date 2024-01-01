https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649188Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFree summer art classes for children Drawing and painting, metal craft - sculpture, pottery - lithography : Queensboro Community Art Center.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649188View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 808 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2356 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2757 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2757 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 32.31 MBFree DownloadFree summer art classes for children Drawing and painting, metal craft - sculpture, pottery - lithography : Queensboro Community Art Center.More