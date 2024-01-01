rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649215
Man in academic dress (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Man in academic dress (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649215

View License

Editorial use only

Man in academic dress (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.

More