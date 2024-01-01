rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649217
Crimson fronted Purple Finch. Drawn from nature by J.J. Audubon, F.R.S.F.L. (1840&ndash;1860) print in high resolution by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Crimson fronted Purple Finch. Drawn from nature by J.J. Audubon, F.R.S.F.L. (1840–1860) print in high resolution by John James Audubon.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649217

View License

Crimson fronted Purple Finch. Drawn from nature by J.J. Audubon, F.R.S.F.L. (1840–1860) print in high resolution by John James Audubon.

More