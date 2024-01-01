rawpixel
While visiting the Fair, commute by land or water to beautiful Sea Cliff, L.I. 250 feet above sea level : No mosquitos : Golf and bathing.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

While visiting the Fair, commute by land or water to beautiful Sea Cliff, L.I. 250 feet above sea level : No mosquitos : Golf and bathing.

