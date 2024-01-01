https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649218Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhile visiting the Fair, commute by land or water to beautiful Sea Cliff, L.I. 250 feet above sea level : No mosquitos : Golf and bathing.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649218View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 803 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2342 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2741 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2741 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 32.13 MBFree DownloadWhile visiting the Fair, commute by land or water to beautiful Sea Cliff, L.I. 250 feet above sea level : No mosquitos : Golf and bathing.More