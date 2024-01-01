rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649227
Gallager & Shean, Inc. present The big banner show with Edna Davenport as Julie Bonbon in The girl from Paris
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649227

View License

