rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649234
No enemy sub will dare lift its eye if you lend your Zeiss or Bausch & Lomb binoculars to the Navy pack carefully, include…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

No enemy sub will dare lift its eye if you lend your Zeiss or Bausch & Lomb binoculars to the Navy pack carefully, include your name and address : send to Naval Observatory Washington D.C.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649234

View License

No enemy sub will dare lift its eye if you lend your Zeiss or Bausch & Lomb binoculars to the Navy pack carefully, include your name and address : send to Naval Observatory Washington D.C.

More