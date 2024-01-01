https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649250Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHelp your neighborhood by keeping your premises clean Tenement House Dept. of the City of New York : F.H. La Guardia, Mayor : Langdon W. Post, Commissioner.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649250View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 809 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2358 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2760 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2760 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 32.35 MBFree DownloadHelp your neighborhood by keeping your premises clean Tenement House Dept. of the City of New York : F.H. La Guardia, Mayor : Langdon W. Post, Commissioner.More