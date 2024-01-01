https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649256Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextP.T. Barnum tribute show: Federal Theatre Project presents "The drunkard or the fallen saved". A rip-roaring melodrama with thrills & laughter, originally produced by P.T. Barnum in his museum. Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649256View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2731 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2731 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 32.01 MBFree DownloadP.T. Barnum tribute show: Federal Theatre Project presents "The drunkard or the fallen saved". A rip-roaring melodrama with thrills & laughter, originally produced by P.T. Barnum in his museum. More