rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649256
P.T. Barnum tribute show: Federal Theatre Project presents "The drunkard or the fallen saved". A rip-roaring melodrama with…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

P.T. Barnum tribute show: Federal Theatre Project presents "The drunkard or the fallen saved". A rip-roaring melodrama with thrills & laughter, originally produced by P.T. Barnum in his museum.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649256

View License

P.T. Barnum tribute show: Federal Theatre Project presents "The drunkard or the fallen saved". A rip-roaring melodrama with thrills & laughter, originally produced by P.T. Barnum in his museum.

More