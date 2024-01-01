rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649261
WPA Federal Theatre Project's Living Newspaper, sponsored by Newspaper Guild of N.Y., presents "Injunction granted"
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

WPA Federal Theatre Project's Living Newspaper, sponsored by Newspaper Guild of N.Y., presents "Injunction granted"

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649261

View License

WPA Federal Theatre Project's Living Newspaper, sponsored by Newspaper Guild of N.Y., presents "Injunction granted"

More