rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649265
Nurse the baby Your protection against trouble : Inform yourself through the Health Bureau publications and consult your…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Nurse the baby Your protection against trouble : Inform yourself through the Health Bureau publications and consult your doctor K.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649265

View License

Editorial use only

Nurse the baby Your protection against trouble : Inform yourself through the Health Bureau publications and consult your doctor K.

More