https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649291Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRemington's new book, drawings by Frederic RemingtonOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649291View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1008 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2940 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6471 x 5435 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6471 x 5435 px | 300 dpi | 100.65 MBFree DownloadRemington's new book, drawings by Frederic RemingtonMore