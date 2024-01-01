rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649343
International, an illustrated monthly magazine. August
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

International, an illustrated monthly magazine. August

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649343

View License

International, an illustrated monthly magazine. August

More