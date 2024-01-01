rawpixel
WPA Federal Music Project of New York City presents free orchestra & band concerts Educational Alliance, 197 East Broadway.
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649344

View License

